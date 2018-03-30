DraftKings Hires Hurley to Run Their Sportsbook

Daily fantasy sports operator DraftKings has hired a “Head of Sportsbook” to deal with its aspirations in the sports betting space, the company announced on Monday.

DraftKings also noted that it is opening an office in New Jersey. That’s in addition to existing offices in Boston and New York.

The company started indicating its interest in the sports wagering space in 2017. The new hire obviously escalates those plans. DraftKings CEO Jason Robins talked about sports wagering just a few days ago.

The potential for legalization of sports wagering around the US looms with the pending New Jersey sports betting case in the Supreme Court.

