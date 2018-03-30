DraftKings Hires Hurley to Run Their Sportsbook
Daily fantasy sports operator DraftKings has hired a “Head of Sportsbook” to deal with its aspirations in the sports betting space, the company announced on Monday.
DraftKings also noted that it is opening an office in New Jersey. That’s in addition to existing offices in Boston and New York.
The company started indicating its interest in the sports wagering space in 2017. The new hire obviously escalates those plans. DraftKings CEO Jason Robins talked about sports wagering just a few days ago.
The potential for legalization of sports wagering around the US looms with the pending New Jersey sports betting case in the Supreme Court.
More at Legal Sports Report
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
- Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors.
On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
- Fantasy Sports Pay $12 Million for “Deceptive Ads” in New York The country’s two leading online daily fantasy sports companies are paying out big — in fines to the state. FanDuel and DraftKings on Tuesday agreed to pay $6 million each to settle lawsuits from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleging they engaged in false and deceptive advertising […]
- ESPN Inks Deal with DraftKings DraftKings has agreed a deal to become the official daily fantasy sports offering across all platforms operated by US sports broadcaster and Disney subsidiary ESPN.
Under the agreement, the terms of which were not disclosed, both companies will benefit from branding and promotional […]