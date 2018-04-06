DraftKings Looks for Sports Betting Partners in New Jersey
DraftKings has confirmed that it has spoken with various casinos in New Jersey about partnerships for offering sports betting in the US state.
According to the Associated Press news agency, DraftKings said it has around 10 million customers, but currently focuses on its daily fantasy sports (DFS) service.
DraftKings spokesman James Chisholm said the company is “perfectly positioned to succeed in a legal sports betting market”.
However, DraftKings also said that it has no immediate announcements about a deal in New Jersey and made no suggestions that its plans could extend to other states.
In recent months, the firm has made a number of moves that indicate possible expansion into the sports betting market, including appointing Sean Hurley to the newly created role of head of sportsbook in February.
More at iGaming Business
