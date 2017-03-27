DraftKings Opens in Germany

US daily fantasy sports site DraftKings officially went live with a beta version in Germany on Thursday.

Earlier this year, DraftKings announced it would be going live in Germany during Q1, thanks to a new skill-games license acquired in Malta. (Fantasy soccer site Oulala is the only other company known to have acquired this license.) The full suite of DraftKings fantasy contests will be available to the German population…

“Germany is known for its passionate sports fans and we are pleased to welcome them to daily fantasy sports,” DraftKings Chief International Officer Jeffrey Haas said in a press release upon launch.

“DraftKings gives everyone the chance to prove they are the best team manager in the world, when they are at the beer garden or on their couch at home. It’s the same fun fantasy sports experience players know and love, but without the season-long commitment.”

DraftKings UK launched in 2016, adding to its established player base in the US and Canada. Liquidity will be shared throughout all these countries along with Germany.

Sports that are popular in Europe — like soccer — will be a focus in Germany. But DraftKings’ experience has been that DFS based on American sports has done well in the UK. That’s not just with ex-pats, according to Haas, but with the domestic audience.

