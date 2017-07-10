Dragon Fury Slot Machine from Konami

This game features a 7-8-8-8-7 reel format and a unique bonus that dramatically increases the number of high-value dragon symbols across the reel sets during the free games according to the number of trigger free game symbols. Dragon Fury can also include a mystery-trigger, 2-level standalone progressive.

Dragon Fury encompass players full range of vision on wither an 80 or 120 line version. Global Gaming Business magazine states that the Dragon Fury slot machine can add a “…maximum of 241 dragon symbols… to the possible free-spin results for triggering the feature with six orb symbols. Dragon Fury can also be configured to include a mystery-trigger, two-level standalone progressive jackpot.”

