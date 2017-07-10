Dragon Fury Slot Machine from Konami

We visit Konami Gaming to take a look at their Dragon Fury Slot Machine! The Dragon Fury slot is packaged on Konami’s new Concerto Crescent cabinet with a 43-inch, curved monitor. Dragon Fury is among the original new debut themes displayed on both the Concerto Crescent and the tall Concerto Stack.
This game features a 7-8-8-8-7 reel format and a unique bonus that dramatically increases the number of high-value dragon symbols across the reel sets during the free games according to the number of trigger free game symbols. Dragon Fury can also include a mystery-trigger, 2-level standalone progressive.
Dragon Fury encompass players full range of vision on wither an 80 or 120 line version. Global Gaming Business magazine states that the Dragon Fury slot machine can add a “…maximum of 241 dragon symbols… to the possible free-spin results for triggering the feature with six orb symbols. Dragon Fury can also be configured to include a mystery-trigger, two-level standalone progressive jackpot.”
