Dragon Fury Slot Machine from Konami

We visit Konami Gaming to take a look at their Dragon Fury Slot Machine ! The Dragon Fury slot is packaged on Konami’s new Concerto Crescent cabinet with a 43-inch, curved monitor. Dragon Fury is among the original new debut themes displayed on both the Concerto Crescent and the tall Concerto Stack.

This game features a 7-8-8-8-7 reel format and a unique bonus that dramatically increases the number of high-value dragon symbols across the reel sets during the free games according to the number of trigger free game symbols. Dragon Fury can also include a mystery-trigger, 2-level standalone progressive.