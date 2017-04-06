Dragon Shrine Online Slot from Quickspin

You can play Quickspin online slots for free!

The Dragon Shrine online slot is a colorful game with soothing music. It’s a 5 reel slot with 40 paylines and features Wild and Scatter Symbols, plus Free Spins.

Quickspin says that the excitement of the Dragon Shrine slot is “…turned up in Free Spins with a double stack feature, filling both the left and right reels with Dragons. When you add Win Both Ways in Free Spins it guarantees a thrilling time.”

Dragon Shrine Online Slot also comes with the Dragon Stack Respin, which players can experience when the Dragon stack appears on the first reel.