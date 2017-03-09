Emerald Isle Online Slot from NextGen

Get free slot play on nearly 1,500 games when you visit SlotsMillion!
The Emerald Isle Online from NextGen is a 5 Reel game with 20 paylines. Slot players can find their pot of gold with this online slot, winning 6,000 times their line bet!
Vegas Online Slot says that the Emerald Isle Online Slot is a tranquil game which features all the symbols related to Ireland and the famous Irish luck, from shimmering pots of gold to the beloved leprechauns!
The Emerald Isle Slot features a Bonus Round, Free Spins, Wild and Scatter Symbols, and is available for play on mobile devices.
Free Spins and Big Bonuses for Online Slots!
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Bridesmaids Online Slot from Microgaming Take 50 Free Spins on theBridesmaids Online Slot!
The Bridesmaids Online Slot is a great game from Microgaming. The Bridesmaids slot delivers entertaining features with interactive game play. This is a five reel online slot with forty paylines. Players will enjoy Free Spins, Wild […]
Spinions Beach Party Online Slot from Quickspin Play Spinions & OtherQuickspin Slots Free Here!
The Spinions Beach Party Online Slot is a 5 Reels, 25 Payline game that comes with wild and scatter symbols,and is set to a dance music mix.
The Beach Club features Free Spins, a Bonus Round, and Spinions Sticky Wild Respins. […]
Sparks Online Slot from NetEnt Play Sparks Online Slotand Other NetEnt Games Free!
The Sparks Online Slot from NetEnt is a 5 reel, 3 row, 20 payline game that comes in Win One Way mode or Win Both Ways modes.
The neon-themed reels also feature Wild substitutions and an Expanding Cloning Wild. Sparks is also […]