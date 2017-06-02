eSports Betting Now Legal in Nevada

Nevada, home of Las Vegas, has been a gambling hub since the desert was transformed many years ago. Las Vegas is also slowly becoming a hotspot for esports competitions as Sin City welcomes the industry.
The issue, however, was gambling with esports which has fallen under scrutiny for quite some time. This is about to change after Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a new bill into law this past weekend which extends state laws on sports wagering into esport events. The bill is set to become effective on July 1st.
The “esports betting bill,” or Senate Bill 240, is quite an interesting bill as it does not strictly include the word “esports” anywhere in the bill. Instead, they’ve used the word “other events” which is listed alongside sports like dog and horse racing. Esports betting has already been on the books for quite some time in Las Vegas, but now it’s officially in the law meaning events which take part in Nevada, or on the books, can be betted (sic) on.
RAWA Could Criminalizes Nevada Sports Bets A bill in Congress that would ban Internet gambling would inadvertently criminalize Nevada’s booming mobile sports wagering business, which has been credited with turning the Silver State’s sports books into a $3.9 billion-a-year industry.
The measure, backed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. […]
Tennis Integrity Unit to Probe Wimbledon Betting
The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) is to investigate suspicious betting patterns from a match at this year’s Wimbledon tournament.
The TIU has not said which match it is assessing, but said the probe is a “routine, confidential investigation”.
The TIU is already looking at the US […]
Irish Athletes Bet on Rio Olympics? Two Irish boxers have been questioned over betting activities at this summer’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) confirmed the news in a statement, saying that the pair were being spoken to about “inappropriate betting activity”, but did not […]