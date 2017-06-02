eSports Betting Now Legal in Nevada

Nevada, home of Las Vegas, has been a gambling hub since the desert was transformed many years ago. Las Vegas is also slowly becoming a hotspot for esports competitions as Sin City welcomes the industry.

The issue, however, was gambling with esports which has fallen under scrutiny for quite some time. This is about to change after Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a new bill into law this past weekend which extends state laws on sports wagering into esport events. The bill is set to become effective on July 1st.

The “esports betting bill,” or Senate Bill 240, is quite an interesting bill as it does not strictly include the word “esports” anywhere in the bill. Instead, they’ve used the word “other events” which is listed alongside sports like dog and horse racing. Esports betting has already been on the books for quite some time in Las Vegas, but now it’s officially in the law meaning events which take part in Nevada, or on the books, can be betted (sic) on.

