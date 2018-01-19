EU Sports Betting Operators Eye Potential US Market

Gambling operators are now taking a second look at the U.S. market especially after the reactions of a majority of the Supreme Court (SC) justices have given them a renewed sense of hope that the country will finally lift the long-standing ban on sports betting.
Or are these justices just bluffing during the hearing of New Jersey’s historic case? Truth be told, the fate of U.S. sports betting won’t be known until the high tribunal gives its final judgment in June.
Industry leaders, government regulators, and analysts will try to take a look at the different scenarios of the high tribunal’s ruling in this year’s edition of ICE London, which will be held in ExCeL, London on February 5-7.
Delaware Rep. Helene Keeley, Becker & Poliakoff shareholder Dan Wallach, and Princeton Public Affairs Group William Pascrell, III will give their insights on how the U.S. verdict on New Jersey’s case might impact on the timeliness, frameworks, stakeholders, and politics of sports betting legalization and regulation.
Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors.
On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
Major Setback for New Jersey Sports Betting Challenge Advocates of expanded sports betting suffered a setback yesterday when the acting Solicitor General recommended that the Supreme Court decline to hear New Jersey’s appeal in its challenge to the federal government.
The recommendation substantially diminishes the odds that the high […]
Optimism Grows as Sports Betting Case Nears It was supposed to be the first of its kind in New Jersey: a lounge at Monmouth Park racetrack where people could legally bet on sports games -- just like they do in Las Vegas.
Four years after it was built, not a single bet has been placed. The lounge at the Oceanport track has been […]