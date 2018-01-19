EU Sports Betting Operators Eye Potential US Market

Gambling operators are now taking a second look at the U.S. market especially after the reactions of a majority of the Supreme Court (SC) justices have given them a renewed sense of hope that the country will finally lift the long-standing ban on sports betting.

Or are these justices just bluffing during the hearing of New Jersey’s historic case? Truth be told, the fate of U.S. sports betting won’t be known until the high tribunal gives its final judgment in June.

Industry leaders, government regulators, and analysts will try to take a look at the different scenarios of the high tribunal’s ruling in this year’s edition of ICE London, which will be held in ExCeL, London on February 5-7.

Delaware Rep. Helene Keeley, Becker & Poliakoff shareholder Dan Wallach, and Princeton Public Affairs Group William Pascrell, III will give their insights on how the U.S. verdict on New Jersey’s case might impact on the timeliness, frameworks, stakeholders, and politics of sports betting legalization and regulation.

