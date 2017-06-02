European Online Gambling Shared Liquidity in Coming

The international online gaming sharing liquidity between Italy, the UK, Spain, France and Portugal shall happen in June according to a report from ARJEL.
International online gaming sharing liquidity seems a “never ending story” that we have been watching during almost the last decade. As I mentioned in a previous blog post, the current plan is apparently to have an agreement between Italy, the UK, Spain, France and Portugal.
The agreement was expected by mid-2017 and now the French gambling regulator, ARJEL, has announced in its report that the deal between regulators will be signed by June 2017.
This does not mean though that once the deal is signed the online gaming international sharing liquidity will be launched right away. ARJEL itself held that software shall be tested before the launch that might hopefully occur by the end of the year then.
It seems a very good news and it will be interesting to understand how gaming regulators decide to address some “hot” issues around international online gaming sharing liquidity…
