FanDuel Exits UK Market

Daily fantasy sports (DFS) operator FanDuel has closed its operations in the UK market.

FanDuel informed players of its decision via email and also confirmed its exit via a posting on its official Twitter account.

In a message on its website, FanDuel said that it hoped to return to the UK “in the future”, but did not officially disclose the reasons behind the move.

Players who have funds left in their account will have their balance credited to their most recent bank card and will also receive an email confirming payment.

