FanDuel Strikes Deal with WNBA

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the sister league of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in North America, has entered into a partnership with daily fantasy sports (DFS) operator FanDuel.
Under the deal, which represents FanDuel’s first agreement with a women’s professional sports league, the DFS brand will serve as the official one-day fantasy partner of the WNBA.
FanDuel will launch the ‘Official One-Day Fantasy Game of the WNBA’, which will allow fans to compete against each other for daily WNBA prizes.
The game, which will launch ahead of the new WNBA season that tips off this weekend, is available via the FanDuel website, the FanDuel mobile application and the WNBA website.
FanDuel will also launch the ‘WNBA Tip-Off Challenge’, a mini competition that runs from May 13-20 and will enable fans to enter a series of special edition, free-to-play games for the chance to win various prizes.
