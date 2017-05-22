Could Fantasy Regulation Help US Sports Betting Reform?

No one has fully realized the potential that daily fantasy sports laws have opened up. Is that starting to change? So far, 12 states have passed laws that in some way legalize and/or regulate paid-entry fantasy sports. And more or are likely on the way.

At the same time, there are several avenues for sports betting to become legal in the US. Those include: The possibility of the US Supreme Court finding that states can repeal their own sports betting laws, via the New Jersey sports betting case; Another state challenging the federal sports betting ban (PASPA) like New Jersey has; Congress passing a law to repeal or amend PASPA.

Those options all are fraught with problems — both on their possible success and drawn-out timeframes.

What we have in front of us immediately is fantasy sports laws. They often contain relatively vague language on what is allowed. Exploiting that language is one of the fastest ways in which states and gaming operators can advance the cause of legal sports betting in the US.

