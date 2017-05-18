Fantasy Sports Moves Toward Regulation in Vermont

The Vermont legislature recently approved a bill that would make DFS legal while also regulating it. DFS regulation is just a part of S 136, which also contains consumer protections outside of the fantasy sports industry.

Gov. Phil Scott must still sign the bill to become law. He could also veto it, or do nothing and the bill would become law within five days of transmission to his office from the statehouse. (According to the official bill page, it has not yet been sent to the governor.)

The legislature has also been delaying its adjournment, which could change the rules for the governor’s actions.
An effort to legalize DFS in 2016 in the state did not become law.

The bill in its final form is the result of a conference committee between the House and Senate. It looks much like regulatory efforts in other states. Some provisions:

  • Creates a registration process with the secretary of state and gives the attorney general power to make rules overseeing the industry.
  • Sets a registration fee of $5,000 for operators. (There is currently no tax on revenue, but the legislation directs the executive branch to come up with appropriate fees and taxes with which to amend the bill.)
  • Institutes consumer protections as they relate to employee play, problem gambling, truthful advertising, segregation of player funds and more.
  • Sets a minimum age of 18 for players.

