Fantasy Sports Now Legal in Vermont

Governor of Vermont, Phil Scott, has finally signed a bill that legalises and regulates daily fantasy sports (DFS) activity in the state. With this new approval, the number of states that offer DFS in the country rises to 12.

Back in May, it was reported that Vermont had been approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives and it only needed the signature to come into force. As news outlet Legal Sports Reports published recently, spokesperson for DraftKings and FanDuel said in a statement: “More than 100,000, and growing, fantasy sports fans can now breathe easy, as the state has made it crystal clear: fantasy sports are welcome in Vermont.

On behalf of those fans, we want to thank Governor Scott and the legislature, particularly Senators Kevin Mullin and Dick Sears and Representatives Bill Botzow and Michael Marcotte — for updating state law to affirm fantasy sports are legal and establish some common-sense regulations for all companies to ensure consumers are protected.”

Moreover, the spokesperson said that the companies look forward to continuing to work with the Governor’s team, the Attorney General Donovan and member of the legislature on a final, comprehensive regulatory and tax structure.

