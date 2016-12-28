Finland and Austria Launch Joint Poker Network

Finnish company RAY and Austria’s win2day have agreed a deal to share cross-border poker liquidity on Playtech’s online poker-powered network. Under the agreement, which Playtech described as an industry-first, the two firms will launch a joint network using liquidity from both player bases, with customers of each brand able to access omni-channel poker products on the Playtech network.

Playtech said the deal represents the first time that two regulated entities have joined forces to share cross-border poker liquidity. The Finnish Ministry of Interior has approved the liquidity sharing agreement, with RAY previously limited to offering its online poker service to players in Finland only.

“Working with win2day has been an extremely smooth process and this announcement significantly improves the game selection in both Finland and Austria,” RAY’s vice-president of digital channels Jan Hagelberg said.

Martin Jekl, managing director of win2day added: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome the opportunity to sustainably expand our offering as the leading online poker provider in Austria with the joint network and thereby improve the customer experience for our users.”

More at iGaming Business