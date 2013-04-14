First Ever Online Gambling Affiliate Indicted

From Gambling 911

In the first case of its kind, an online gambling affiliate based in the US has been named in an indictment for promoting an online sportsbook by simply recommending them.

Gregory “Patchman” Roberts was among 34 charged in a sweeping investigation into a sports betting operative, Legends Sports, which authorities claim had operatives based in both the US and in Panama. Gambling911.com first broke the story Wednesday afternoon.

The US Justice Department in Oklahoma City mentions Roberts as having listed Legends Sports as a “Recommended Sportsbook” on one of his websites. Roberts most prominent site is www.consensus900.com. The indictment cites a specific provision in the law that makes this illegal. It also makes mention of a commission account Wilson had with Legends Sports.

Online gambling website recommendations are a popular method gaming affiliates use to rank on search engines and drive traffic to sites whereby they receive a commission payment.

