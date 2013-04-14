First Ever Online Gambling Affiliate Indicted

In the first case of its kind, an online gambling affiliate based in the US has been named in an indictment for promoting an online sportsbook by simply recommending them.
Gregory “Patchman” Roberts was among 34 charged in a sweeping investigation into a sports betting operative, Legends Sports, which authorities claim had operatives based in both the US and in Panama. Gambling911.com first broke the story Wednesday afternoon.
The US Justice Department in Oklahoma City mentions Roberts as having listed Legends Sports as a “Recommended Sportsbook” on one of his websites. Roberts most prominent site is www.consensus900.com. The indictment cites a specific provision in the law that makes this illegal. It also makes mention of a commission account Wilson had with Legends Sports.
Online gambling website recommendations are a popular method gaming affiliates use to rank on search engines and drive traffic to sites whereby they receive a commission payment.
Legal or not, gambling is big business in India From IOL
Like many visitors to the Casino Royale Goa on a rainy Saturday night on India’s western coast, Salim Budhwani said that he did not gamble but also had no objection to the betting at the busy tables downstairs.
Despite socially conservative India's ambivalence about […]
EU Gaming Affiliates to come under scrutiny From Casino Choice
European gaming regulators have identfied affiliates as a key area of focus over the next 12 months.
The Gaming Regulators European Forum (GREF) announced following its annual conference and business meeting held in Riga, Latvia over the weekend that the role of […]
US Operators in Macau to face more scrutiny From Gaming-Awards.com
US Operators with casinos in Macau could face more scrutiny on money laundering following a report from a congressional advisory panel which says U.S. regulators should tighten up scrutiny of casino companies operating in Macau because of the risk of money […]
5 comments for “First Ever Online Gambling Affiliate Indicted”