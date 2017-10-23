First Look at Konami’s Award Winning Beat Square

Konami Gaming, Inc. announced first place honors for its Beat Square skill-based music game in the 17th Annual Global Gaming Business (GGB) Gaming & Technology Awards, recognizing the casino gaming industry’s best in innovation. Amid a record volume of nominations, Beat Square™ was selected to receive the gold medal for Best Slot Product in the 2018 awards. Leveraging the company’s expertise in consumer arcade and video game entertainment, Beat Square challenges gamers to play, compete, and prove their skill in a game of rhythmic coordination across a lighted touch pad comprised of 16 square buttons. Players compete simultaneously during tournament mode and earn cash during single player mode. Both modes include a rich variety of new and recognizable tunes at different defined skill levels.

“Beat Square offers a totally unique type of engagement unlike anything else available in the market

and is designed to drive untapped audiences. Konami is committed to supporting the industry with

innovative productions that provide new entertainment options to reach expanding demographics, so

this recognition reinforces our key efforts,” said Steve Walther, senior director, marketing & product

management. “Beat Square is not only the industry’s first rhythmic dexterity skill-based experience, it

is also the first skill-based game with built-in, comprehensive tournament functionality—allowing

operators to launch synchronized competitions across eight machines with live scorekeeping, multi-

player teams, and selectable song sets.”

When the player selects a song and the game begins, different squares illuminate in rhythmic

patterns, which the player taps in tempo to achieve higher points and credit awards. Tall overhead

LCD displays indicate a player’s progress and upcoming motions for the song. Machines can also

feature a live video feed of the player’s hands as they navigate across the dashboard in real time.

“As the industry explores new creative forms of gaming entertainment, Konami’s Beat Square is

leaping ahead with bold, high-energy play experiences that socially-minded gamers can enjoy while

showcasing their skills and competing with friends for cash prizes,” said Walther. “We’re thrilled to

celebrate this milestone accomplishment and will continue innovating through fun and exciting game

technology.”

For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.