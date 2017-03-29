Fort Knox Slot Bank with Cleopatra & Diamond Vault from IGT

We review the new release of the Fort Knox slot bank with IGT’s famous multi-level progressive jackpots! T

hey say that this new release will have many of the same slot player favorites of the original, “…such as bank-wide celebrations, and mystery and symbol-driven bonuses.”

There will be a total of seven slot games featured on Fort Knox, but the first two titles are the Cleopatra slot machine and the Diamond Vault slot machine!

IGT says that slot games on the Fort Knox slot bank will have the CrystalCurve cabinet, which features a 43-inch curved display and ultra-HD 4K graphics!