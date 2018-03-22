Foxwoods Pushes Connecticut to Regulate Online Gambling

A public hearing on expanded gaming opportunities took place in Connecticut on Thursday, and evidence that the state is a strong candidate to legalize online gambling continues to pile up.

Everything from sports betting, to commercial casinos, to online casinos was discussed during the hearing by lawmakers, elected officials, members of the public and representatives from Connecticut’s tribal casinos.

Written testimony submitted by Foxwoods Resort Casino not only supported online gaming and sports betting, it called online gaming the “strongest opportunity for the state.”

You can read the full testimony here.

It’s unequivocal verbal support for online gambling from a tribal casino, which is often hard to come by. Foxwoods is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Of course, the Mohegan Tribe — which operates the Mohegan Sun in CT — already operates a branded online casino in New Jersey, as well.

The testimony was delivered by Seth Young, Foxwoods’ executive director of online gaming: “As we see it, the strongest opportunity for the state is in legalizing statewide iGaming, another activity that is currently operating for Connecticut residents in the black market today.”

More at Online Poker Report