Frogger: Get Hoppin’ Casino Skill Game from Konami

We take an upclose look at the new Frogger Get Hoppin’ from Konami! The trend in casino skill games continues with the latest edition of Frogger, due to hit casino floors in 2017.

Konami says that Frogger: Get Hoppin’ was one fo the “top skill-based concepts” when it was debuted at the Global Gaming Expo late in 2016. Konami were the original developers of the Frogger game, and the casino skill game version “…combines piano-style button melodies with the iconic road and river crossing course in a 15-second race to increasing scores and cash prizes.”

Frogger: Get Hoppin’ a 3-level standalone progressive jackpot, plus a bonus wheel spin 4-level standalone progressive! Frogger: Get Hoppin’ is setting the pace for skill-based casino games!

In a press release, Konami went on to say the casino skill game is a "…a music-infused Frogger road and river crossing game called Frogger: Get Hoppin', a rhythmic DJ-style game called Beat Square, and a skill-stop VIP premium game called Hot Press Winnings."

Find more information about Frogger: Get Hoppin’ and other games on the Konami website.