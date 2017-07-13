Fu Nan Fu Nu Slot Machine from AGS

We take an up-close look at the Fu Nan Fu Nu Slot Machine from our friends at AGS. This is one of the first slot games delivered on their cabinet Orion game cabinet.
Fu Nan Fu Nu literally translates as “lucky boy lucky girl”, and this exciting slot machine that features Chinese art and sounds. The game pays from left to right and uses the PowerXStream pay evaluation in a 3×5 reel configuration in the base game for 243 “Ways to Win.”
Players trigger a scatter-initiated Free Spins bonus when they hit at least one Bonus symbol on reels 1, 2, and 3. Another slot bonus game within Fu Nan Fu Nu features a Jackpot Pick sequence that awards one of the four jackpots available.
You can read more about the Fu Nan Fu Nu Slot Machine a the AGS website.
