Fun Summer Slots Released by Microgaming This August

Heat waves, vacations, beach time, and relaxation – these are all the necessary ingredients to a great summer (perhaps not the heat waves, though, but we'll likely have to get used to those). And games – lightweight, simple, and fun summer games. The All Jackpots is a Microgaming casino with a very promising name and the complete game library Microgaming has to offer. And the game library at the All Jackpots will grow with two perfect summer games this August: EmotiCoins and Oink Country Love.

EmotiCoins

With a release timed to coincide with that of the Emoji Movie, EmotiCoins is clearly made to ride the wave. As its name suggests, the slot machine’s reels are filled with Emojis – along with the usual lesser symbols borrowed from playing cards. The game will have five reels, three rows, and 30 win lines, as well as a great feature to make you wink, smiley, or LOL: “Wild Blast”, will place random Wild symbols on the reels, helping players win even more.

Speaking of LOL – this symbol has a special role in the game, as it serves as a scatter. When three or more of these land on the screen, the game’s Free Spins feature is triggered. During free spins, the Wild Stickers feature is also active – it will place random sticky Wild symbols on the screen. The Wilds will continue to gather on the screen, making sure the wins grow, too.

EmotiCoins is available for desktop and mobile play.

Oink Country Love

Oink Country Love will be a slot machine on the funny side, featuring Willy and Chancho, two musician pigs, with a different choice for an instrument: Willy is a fan of the banjo, while Chancho prefers the fiddle. As you might expect, all the ladies on the farm are melted for them – not the old pig farmer, though, that expresses his discontent with a loaded gun.

The Oink Country Love video slot machine has five reels, three rows, 45 win lines, and a cartoonish farm theme. The higher-paying symbols of the game are the bovine, porcine, avian, and equine ladies on the farm, while the two popular musician pigs act as wild symbols. All this in preparation for the Barnyard Bash, triggered by the game’s Golden Ticket scatters. These are even more special since when landing stacked on the screen, they multiply free spins – a lucky spin can trigger up to 80 of these. The free spins can be retriggered, too.

Oink Country Love will make your August days more bearable on desktop computers and smartphones, too.