The Future of Online Poker: Shared Liquidity

The American states of Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware have finally agreed to share online poker liquidity! However, the implications of the deal will reach well beyond the borders of these states. We’re also looking at sports betting news, and Disney’s efforts to stop our industry. This week’s special offer comes to us from Next Casino.
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Online Poker Shared Liquidity Not a Priority for Europe Poker News - If there will hardly be a pan-European online poker market before 2015, it’s about time Spain’s brick-and-mortar casinos start investing more in developing their online offer. A few months away from the new opening of the country’s regulated market, DLA Piper Spain partner […]
Another American Online Gambling Ban In what has been a surprising move (considering how late in the legislative session the action comes and the lack of previous interest in the subject), Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has filed a bill on the Senate agenda that looks to be taking up the action of either banning online […]
Online Poker in France Continues to Decline Poker News - According to a new report released by France’s online gaming regulator ARJEL, the country’s online poker regulated market has continued to decline despite tournament poker showing positive results.
The negative trend that France’s online poker industry began experiencing […]