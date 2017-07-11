Gambling News from Indiana, Pennsylvania & the US Attorney General

Online Gambling News and Jeff Sessions The threat to the online gambling industry in the United States is growing as the inauguration of Donald Trump draws near.
This week we look at his nomination for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, and what impact that could have for Internet betting.
This week's special offer is […]
Trump’s Attorney General Nominee and Online Gambling During his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Jeff Sessions promised that as attorney general he would "revisit" a 2011 Justice Department memo that interpreted the Wire Act of 1961 as applying only to sports betting, which opened the door to state-regulated online gambling. The […]
Online Gambling Concerns with Sessions Confirmed Former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions was sworn in as United States Attorney General on Thursday, after a divided Senate prolonged his confirmation hearings, amid a sometimes bitter debate that closely scrutinized his record on civil rights.
President Donald Trump’s pick for the job […]