Gambling News from Pennsylvania, Colombia and the UK

A new challenge to Pennsylvania online gambling has emerged in an effort to criminalize the activity. However, there are six other states trying to pass legislation to regulate online gambling! Also, gambling industry news from Colombia and the UK.
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
UK License for Mansion Group Gaming operator Mansion Group has been granted a Remote Gambling Software licence by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).
The licence will enable Mansion to continue to operate its various online casino services in the UK market.
Mansion’s UK portfolio currently features […]
EU’s Top Court to Consider UK Point-of-Consumption Tax The European Union’s top court will consider the legality of the UK’s online gambling point-of-consumption tax (POCT). The UK implemented its 15% POCT last December, shortly after the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association (GBGA) launched a preemptive legal challenge. The GBGA believes […]
Pennsylvania Misses Out on Internet Gambling, Again A bill to regulate online gambling and daily fantasy sports (DFS) in the US state of Pennsylvania is not likely to pass before the end of 2016, according to an official close to legal talks.
Pennsylvania newspaper Tribune-Review quoted Casey Long, director of policy and legislative […]