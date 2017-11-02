Gamblit Brings Skill Games to Vegas

The second round of skill-based gaming machines has hit the Las Vegas Strip, allowing players to stake their cash on their abilities to use a cartoon catapult or survive a zombie-infested cornfield.

Gamblit Gaming unveiled TriStation, a pod containing three interactive gaming stations, at Planet Hollywood on Monday. There are six skill-based games available on each TriStation for players who want to risk money on something a little less random than slot machines.

The six games are:

“Into the Dead.” A zombie shooter game that was originally a smartphone game with 72 million downloads.

“Catapult King.” Also first a smartphone game, players use a catapult to topple knights and castles.

“Lucky Words.” Players must quickly put together letters to form words.

“Match 3volution.” Players create creatures and match them.

“Smoothie Blast.” Players swipe fruit to make smoothies.

“Slice of Cake.” Players slice ingredients to bake a cake.

The TriStation is in the midst of the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s New Innovation Beta process, adopted by the board (in response to state legislation) to accelerate the development of new games.

More at Las Vegas Sun