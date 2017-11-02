Gamblit Brings Skill Games to Vegas

The second round of skill-based gaming machines has hit the Las Vegas Strip, allowing players to stake their cash on their abilities to use a cartoon catapult or survive a zombie-infested cornfield.

Gamblit Gaming unveiled TriStation, a pod containing three interactive gaming stations, at Planet Hollywood on Monday. There are six skill-based games available on each TriStation for players who want to risk money on something a little less random than slot machines.

The six games are:

  • “Into the Dead.” A zombie shooter game that was originally a smartphone game with 72 million downloads.
  • “Catapult King.” Also first a smartphone game, players use a catapult to topple knights and castles.
  • “Lucky Words.” Players must quickly put together letters to form words.
  • “Match 3volution.” Players create creatures and match them.
  • “Smoothie Blast.” Players swipe fruit to make smoothies.
  • “Slice of Cake.” Players slice ingredients to bake a cake.

The TriStation is in the midst of the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s New Innovation Beta process, adopted by the board (in response to state legislation) to accelerate the development of new games.

More at Las Vegas Sun

Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:

  • New Skill Game Hits MGM Grand in Las Vegas This Week in Gambling was happy to be the first to feature the Frogger: Get Hoppin’ skill game from Konami in one of our video reviews. Now, we are pleased to announce that the MGM Grand in Las Vegas has received the first machine for their Level Up skill game entertainment […]
  • Running Rich Racing from Competition Interactive Running Rich Racing, Competition Interactive's premier game, debuted at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas in September of 2016. Running Rich Racing is a multi-player racing experience where players battle for cash on different courses based on modern spins of classic fairytales. Each […]
  • Centipede Slot Machine Skill Game from IGT Ready for a blast from the past? Check out our exclusive video interview with IGT from Las Vegas about their new Centipede Slot Machine Skill Game! This new video slot incorporates skill gaming elements into the bonus rounds. The Centipede Slot Machine Skill Game allows players to […]