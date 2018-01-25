Game of Thrones: Fire & Blood Slot Machine from Aristocrat

We take a look at thefrom Aristocrat, including game play and special features!

The new Fire & Blood Slot is based on seasons four through six of HBO’s hit TV show and includes amazing new characters, a new multi-site progressive, and all-new exciting game play driven by flame55’s unique configuration.

Game of Thrones: Fire & Blood is a Reel Power game, offering up to 5,400 ways to win. A 100-credit wager activates the Fire & Blood mode where players can find added entertainment, such as more frequently triggered dragon features and added 3x wild symbols in the Forge of Honor feature.

The Forge of Honor feature offers a new “realigning symbols” mechanic with an innovative reel and pay structure. At the end of a bonus spin, the reel symbols realign after they land to create the biggest win possible. Visit Aristocrat Gaming by following the link.

