GameCo Wants to Bring Skill Games to Las Vegas

GameCo Inc., the maker of the world’s first video game gaming machines (VGM), has received certification from Gaming Laboratories International, opening the road to potential sales in U.S. gaming states.
The company received certification under GLI-11, the most widely accepted gaming standard, permitting it to sell its machines in most gaming jurisdictions that already allow slot machines and electronic table games.
GameCo, which is headquartered in New York City, will still need approval from Nevada gaming regulators before its VGM, an arcade-style cabinet featuring a single-player, 30- to 90-second video game, can be put on Las Vegas casino floors.
“Obtaining Gaming Laboratories International certification for the VGM is a huge milestone for GameCo, and for all skill-based gambling products,” Blaine Graboyes, CEO of GameCo, said in a statement.
GameCo is betting its machines will attract millennials that have shied away from the traditional slot machines and gaming tables offered at casinos.
