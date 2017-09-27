Global Gaming Expo Next Week…. This Week in Gambling to Attend

The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) is the largest gathering of the year for United States casino operators. This year the expo takes place from October 3-5 at The Venetian and Sands Convention Center. Buyers go to the expo and will look for everything from new games to employee uniforms. Other casino employees will go to various seminars at G2E to hear about the state of the industry around the country.

I’m in casinos almost every day and always have my eyes open for something new. Today, I’m at The Venetian checking out the first installation of Fortune Cup. This is the first installation of the horse racing game from Konami Gaming in Las Vegas casinos. If you’re into horse racing games, another Fortune Cup game will be installed at MGM Grand.

Back to G2E. I have two goals for the gaming expo. First, I want to see the latest and greatest that casinos gaming manufacturers have to offer. Secondly, I want to hear about the state of casinos today and see what the operators have planned for tomorrow. The speakers and conventioneers often speak more freely in this setting than they do behind a desk at work.

A large part of the latter entails listening to operators from all over the country discuss what’s working today and what trends they see working in the future. Sports betting, esports, and skill-based games are front on of my mind and there will be a lot of time devoted to these subjects.

More at Covers