Golden Nugget Owner Wants Expanded Online Gambling

Golden Nugget owner Tilman Fertitta stood before the Louisiana Riverboat Economic Development and Gaming Task Force on Tuesday to request regulations on casino operators be eased to allow Louisiana to better compete with nearby states.
As part of a statewide inquiry for insight from casino operators, Fertita laid out a litany of improvements that the state could make to improve gaming laws and regulations.
During his pitch, Tilman said Louisiana shouldn’t limit the number of slot machines on riverboat casinos and at trackside “racinos.” The billionaire also questioned why Louisiana lawmakers continue to mandate non-track casinos be built on water, saying riverboats are outdated.
Barge inspections cost $100,000 annually, he said. Fertitta added that he’s spent $10 million to comply with moored barge laws, which also mandate a paddle wheel (which will never be used) be visible.
“Let’s not kid ourselves: that barge is concrete. It’s not going anywhere,” Fertitta told the American Press, a local news source that covers Southwest Louisiana.
