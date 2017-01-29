Golden Nugget Rolls Out Sports Betting App

The Golden Nugget Casino in Las Vegas has joined forces with Miomni Gaming to develop and launch a new mobile sports betting application for punters in the US state of Nevada.

Consumers can sign up for the app by visiting the casino’s sportsbook with photo ID, their social security number and placing a cash deposit.

Once registered, players will be able to access the app from any location in the state, with the option to place bets on a wide range of sports events.

The Golden Nugget is the only sportsbook in Las Vegas that independently offers betting odds to punters in the state.

