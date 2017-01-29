Golden Nugget Rolls Out Sports Betting App

The Golden Nugget Casino in Las Vegas has joined forces with Miomni Gaming to develop and launch a new mobile sports betting application for punters in the US state of Nevada.

Consumers can sign up for the app by visiting the casino’s sportsbook with photo ID, their social security number and placing a cash deposit.

Once registered, players will be able to access the app from any location in the state, with the option to place bets on a wide range of sports events.

The Golden Nugget is the only sportsbook in Las Vegas that independently offers betting odds to punters in the state.

More at iGaming Business

Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:

  • Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors. On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
  • No-Cost App Online Betting Takes Online Sports Betting to a New Level PR Mac - Just in time for kickoff at the World Cup 2014, bettors ready to who are fed up with the limitations of ordinary sports betting apps can now download the unique new no-cost app "Online Betting" from Bola Webinformation GmbH, and take their hobby or profession to a whole new […]
  • RAWA Could Criminalizes Nevada Sports Bets A bill in Congress that would ban Internet gambling would inadvertently criminalize Nevada’s booming mobile sports wagering business, which has been credited with turning the Silver State’s sports books into a $3.9 billion-a-year industry. The measure, backed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. […]