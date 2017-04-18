HIC Hold’em from Scientific Games

We speak with Scientific Games about their brand new table game product HIC Hold ’em ! The name is dervived from their partnership with surfboard company Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC)!

This game borrows from the “Crazy Pineapple” variation of hold’em popular in home games. It also features a “Big Kahuna” side bet, an “Ante Bonus” and a progressive jackpot!

Scientific Games says that in HIC Hold ’em players “…have to make a better five-card hand than the dealer to win. HIC Hold’em provides players with three advantages: they get to decide which two cards to start with to combine with the five community cards; the earlier the player bets, the more they can bet; and the dealer always qualifies.”

Get more information on HIC Hold’em at Scientific Games!