HIC Hold’em from Scientific Games

We speak with Scientific Games about their brand new table game product HIC Hold ’em! The name is dervived from their partnership with surfboard company Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC)!
This game borrows from the “Crazy Pineapple” variation of hold’em popular in home games. It also features a “Big Kahuna” side bet, an “Ante Bonus” and a progressive jackpot!
Scientific Games says that in HIC Hold ’em players “…have to make a better five-card hand than the dealer to win. HIC Hold’em provides players with three advantages: they get to decide which two cards to start with to combine with the five community cards; the earlier the player bets, the more they can bet; and the dealer always qualifies.”
Table Master Fusion from SHFL Entertainment According to SHFL Entertainment, the Table Master Fusion brings all the excitement of live table game play to an electronic platform.
SHFL states that the Table Master Fusion transports the fast-paced excitement of live table gaming to a fully electronic platform. The contemporary […]
Bonus Spin Blackjack from AGS We speak with AGS about an exciting new product for blackjack and other table games: Bonus Spin Blackjack.
The Bonus Spin technology allows AGS to offer a progressive system to blackjack (and other games) in the form of a virtual wheel. This allows players a chance to win top […]
William Hill acquires Australia’s Tom Waterhouse From SBR Forum - British bookmaking giant William Hill (SBR rating A) has acquired the online betting business of TomWaterhouse.com for a reported $34 million. Tom Waterhouse will stay on as managing director and could line his pockets with up to $70 million more under the terms of the […]