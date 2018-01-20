House Bill Would Reform Marijuana Laws at Federal Level

This week, Representatives Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna introduced a house bill aimed to reform federal marijuana laws and foster healing in communities that prohibition has hurt most.

Introduced in the Senate last August by New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, the ‘Marijuana Justice Act of 2017‘ seeks to remove cannabis from the U.S.’ illegal and restricted drug ‘schedule,’ and to address the destructive impacts that cannabis prohibition continues to have on both individuals and their government.

During a Facebook Live event, Reps. Lee and Khanna joined Sen. Booker and members of the nonprofit Drug Policy Alliance to announce the introduction of a companion bill to Booker’s S. 1689, which has a dozen House cosponsors so far. They also discussed the need for meaningful cannabis reform–and voters’ demand for it–in the wake of our mass incarceration crisis, which has primarily impacted communities of color around the country.

According to the lawmakers, recovery from our generations-long war on cannabis must include a range of efforts at the federal level, from adjusting the role and responsibility of law enforcement to reinvesting in communities we have left, so to speak, on the battlefield.

More at Forbes

Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:

  • Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors. On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
  • Tribal online poker service launches in California this week iGaming Business - The Santa Ysabel Tribal Development Corporation has announced that it will launch its real-money online poker service in the US state of California next week, according to various reports. Dave Vialpando, chairman of the commission, said that the Iipay Nation of […]
  • Adelson “Bribes” US Senate for Online Gambling Agenda Sheldon Adelson is a Republican “mega donor.” So there’s nothing necessarily unusual about his donation, made public this month, of $20 million to a GOP super PAC called the Senate Leadership Fund. His recent donation of $25 million to the Trump campaign makes him the biggest donor of […]