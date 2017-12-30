IGT Brings Players into 4th Dimension with Sphinx 4D Slot Machine

From the very beginning, slot machines — with fast-spinning reels and the sound of coins clattering into metal buckets — were designed to excite the senses and hopefully drive players to bet more. Today, slot makers are hoping new technology will make games even more immersive.

One example is IGT’s new Sphinx 4D Slot Machine, placed on casino floors for the first time at Station Casinos properties on Wednesday. Of course, 3-D, in which objects appear to float and move in space, isn’t new; 3-D movies were popular in the ’50s. The technology is not even new to gaming. IGT’s 3-D Sphinx game, which does not require glasses, went live on casino floors in 2014.

In Sphinx 4D Slots, the video slot reel symbols and other images float off the screen just like in the movies and the 3-D version of the game. The innovation, the attributes that make it 4-D, is that users can actually move, and sometimes feel, the jewels, rings and butterflies hovering in front of them.

WATCH OUR VIDEO REVIEW OF THE SPHINX 4D SLOT MACHINE



The game is able to track the location and movement of a player’s hands in front of the screen, and those gestures are integrated into the game. While spinning the reels and making bets, players use their fingers to make five “drawings” that are incorporated into the action…

