Illegal Sports Betting is 97% of US Market

Illegal sports wagering now accounts for an annual US$196bn or 97% of all US sports betting, according to a new analysis by the gambling sector’s leading market data provider, H2 Gambling Capital, exclusively provided to iGaming Business.
The £196bn handle (or $10.4bn GGR) calculated for 2016 in H2’s ‘deep dive analysis’ (paywall) is substantially higher than the widely publicised $150bn figure previously published by the American Gaming Association.
The 97% figure produced by iGaming Business’ principal data partner also far outstrips recent International Centre for Sport Security/University of Sorbonne Paris estimates that 80% of global bets are made illegally.
Of this 2016 illegal sports betting activity in the US, 79% was conducted online, according to H2, with two states – California and New York – accounting for more than 25% of total illegal handle.
