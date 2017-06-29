Illinois Online Gambling Hopes Wane

The possibility of Illinois legalizing online gambling and daily fantasy sports in the state during a special session going on now is looking worse by the day.

The past week has been shrouded in mystery as far as the prospects a hybrid online gambling/DFS bill, and a separate standalone DFS bill. Here’s what’s happened (or not happened, as the case may be):

The legislature reconvened last week, and legislation related to iGaming quickly stirred to life. A hearing to consider legislation — iGaming included — in the House Executive Committee slated for Saturday was moved to Tuesday.

Tuesday’s hearing was postponed to Wednesday. The Executive Committee met Wednesday but took no action on either H 479 — the iGaming/DFS bill — or S 1531 — the DFS only bill. The latter bill was mentioned briefly in committee on Wednesday but not heard or voted upon.

There are two House amendments proposed for the DFS bill, one of which would only take effect if H 479 is also passed. (Interestingly, one of the amendments requires DFS operators to have physical servers located in Illinois.)

