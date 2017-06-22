Illinois Online Gambling Still Has Hope

The prospects of Illinois’ legislature passing a bill that would legalize and regulate online gambling and daily fantasy sports got a boost as lawmakers head back to the state capitol for a special session.
The Senate passed an iGaming and DFS bill — H 479 — at the end of May. But the House did not immediately take up the legislation, leaving it in limbo until lawmakers planned to come back to Springfield in June.
A special session called by Gov. Bruce Rauner starts on Wednesday, during which lawmakers will attempt to come to an agreement on a state budget.
One possible moving part in all of that is revenue from the gaming bill. That was evidenced by the fact that the bill has not been mothballed by the House as the chamber gears back up.
On Tuesday, the bill saw some procedural action that bodes well for its prospects — or at least keeps it alive for the time being.
Illinois Online Gambling to Emerge as Standalone Bill From Poker Fuse
Even with Gov. Pat Quinn shunning the idea of legalizing Internet gambling, at least one Illinois lawmaker is trying to find a path for legislation.
Quinn has shot down several attempts at gambling expansion in the state, but indicated he could support a current […]
Online Gaming Bill Passes Illinois Senate
The Illinois Senate has given the green light to a bill that would legalise online gaming and daily fantasy sports (DFS) in the US state.
According to Onlinepokerreport.com, the Senate passed House bill H 479 on the final day of the session by a vote of 42-10, and it will now […]
Fantasy Sports Now Legal in Kansas Kansas State Governor Sam Brownback has signed a bill that will legalise fantasy sports gaming activities in the US state.
Having received heavy support from the public and government figures, Bill HB 2155 was passed in the state senate by a vote of 37-1.
Signed by Governor […]