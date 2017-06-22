Illinois Online Gambling Still Has Hope

The prospects of Illinois’ legislature passing a bill that would legalize and regulate online gambling and daily fantasy sports got a boost as lawmakers head back to the state capitol for a special session.

The Senate passed an iGaming and DFS bill — H 479 — at the end of May. But the House did not immediately take up the legislation, leaving it in limbo until lawmakers planned to come back to Springfield in June.

A special session called by Gov. Bruce Rauner starts on Wednesday, during which lawmakers will attempt to come to an agreement on a state budget.

One possible moving part in all of that is revenue from the gaming bill. That was evidenced by the fact that the bill has not been mothballed by the House as the chamber gears back up.

On Tuesday, the bill saw some procedural action that bodes well for its prospects — or at least keeps it alive for the time being.

