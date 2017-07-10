Indiana Hands Out 3 Fantasy Sports Licenses

The Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) granted DraftKings, FanDuel and FantasyDraft the permission to operate in the state as the three companies had temporary licenses whilst waiting for a final resolution.

Despite the good news for the three biggest operators in the country, thirteen companies suspended their business in the state after they didn’t apply to get a permanent license. All of them had temporary permissions, but Sara Tait, Executive Director of the Indiana Gaming Commission had announced that every party had plenty of notice that they should end operations in the state as of July 1.

Companies that want to operate in the state must pay an initial licensing application fee of US$50k, and a renewal annual fee of US$5k. The regulations that were signed into law by now the current VP of the United States, and current governor of Indiana, Mike Pence, on March 2016, established that players have to be at least 18 years old in order to participate in the activity, whilst college and high school sports are banned. Nevertheless, the IGC wants to implement a full DFS regulatory framework in the upcoming months.

