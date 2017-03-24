Invaders from the Planet Moolah Online Slot from Scientific Games

Invaders from the Planet Moolah has chickens, cows, barns and farmers. This game has 3 wild symbols that appear on reels 2-5 only.

Winning combos for Invaders from the Planet Moolah Online Slot sometimes disappear and new symbols replace them, creating a “cascade” effect which can happen multiple times.

Four or more cascades in a row will trigger the Invasion feature where you can win between 7-50 free spins.

