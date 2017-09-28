Iowa Tribe Granted Isle of Man Gaming License

The Perkins-based Iowa Tribe has obtained a license from the Isle of Man that will allow it to offer real-money internet gaming in many foreign countries and says it has a new deal to to partner with an “internationally known brand.”
The tribe and its partner Universal Entertainment Group could get a boost from this yet-to be named brand to finally launch Pokertribe.com. The website has missed several previously announced launch dates. Universal Entertainment Group is also possibly under federal investigation, as I previously reported here.
The tribe now says it will be able to launch the site sometime this fall.
“We are in the final stages of the sale and have been working diligently with Universal Entertainment Group to finalize the transfer of the online gaming assets, which includes the software license agreement, to the company that has an internationally-known brand,” Bobby Walkup, chairman of the Iowa Tribe said in a statement. “This new relationship will be beneficial to the Tribe and the new software owner as PokerTribe.com enters the international online gaming market.”
