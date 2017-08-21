Japan May Ban Poker and Sports Betting from Casinos

The ever-tightening restrictions being touted for Japan’s integrated resorts could see skill games including poker and sports betting banned from casino floors.

According to national newspaper The Mainichi, a list of recommendations submitted to the government by the Expert Committee last month includes stringent guidelines on the types of games that should be allowed in the nation’s casinos with key features being that they can be easily controlled by the operator, can only be played at casinos and, most significantly, are based on chance.

If enforced, the guidelines would limit the games available to the likes of baccarat, blackjack, roulette and sic bo while excluding poker, sports betting, wagers on horse racing and any form of gambling on mahjong and shogi.

However, The Mainichi reports that at least some members of the Expert Committee believe poker should be exempt from the guidelines because of its ability to attract large numbers of people to IRs, including foreigners.

