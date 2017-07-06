Jeff Sessions Out of the Online Gambling Fight

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions was once for the prohibition of online poker, but has decided to back away from the campaign against online activities and promises to research the 1961 Federal Wire Act.

Sessions was once in favor for the federal ruling that would have banned all online gambling in the USA. The opposition he once had was another challenge online supporters had to overcome, and it wasn’t an easy challenge.

Sessions announcement of pulling out of the process to stop online gambling is said to be a way to avoid a conflict of interest. The conflict of interest goes back to the Coalition to Stop Internet Gambling.

This particular coalition was started by none other than Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Sands Chairman. Adelson financed the campaign with his own personal fund. Adelson strongly feels that online gambling should be banned because of the regulations and the technology attached to online activities.

More at Casino Scam Report