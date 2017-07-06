Jeff Sessions Out of the Online Gambling Fight

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions was once for the prohibition of online poker, but has decided to back away from the campaign against online activities and promises to research the 1961 Federal Wire Act.
Sessions was once in favor for the federal ruling that would have banned all online gambling in the USA. The opposition he once had was another challenge online supporters had to overcome, and it wasn’t an easy challenge.
Sessions announcement of pulling out of the process to stop online gambling is said to be a way to avoid a conflict of interest. The conflict of interest goes back to the Coalition to Stop Internet Gambling.
This particular coalition was started by none other than Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Sands Chairman. Adelson financed the campaign with his own personal fund. Adelson strongly feels that online gambling should be banned because of the regulations and the technology attached to online activities.
Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors.
On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
Australian Regulators “Wash Hands” on Online Gambling Apps Australia’s main online gambling licensing body has effectively washed its hands of the controversy over its licensees’ efforts to circumvent the nationwide ban on online in-play wagering.
Australia’s Interactive Gambling Act 2001 restricts in-play wagering to telephone or in-person […]
US Online Gambling Ban Concerns Grow Luminescent signboards flashed across the streets and alleyways as colossal skyscrapers soared upwards to speak with the heavens. The jingle of coins and the rumbling of roulette wheels approached the ear from all directions. Inside, you could hear the flamboyant cheers of players soaked […]