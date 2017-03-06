Kentucky Fantasy Sports Bill Fails

The daily fantasy sports industry apparently will not be getting the legal clarity and regulation it desires in the Bluegrass State, at least for now.
The bill there — H 414 — sought to establish a legal footing for paid-entry fantasy sports and regulation of companies offering them, like the biggest DFS operators, DraftKings and FanDuel.
The bill actually garnered a majority of votes in the House — with a 37-36 margin. However, the bill did not reach the 40-vote threshold required to advance to the state Senate. (A bill must be approved by two-fifths of the 100 members in the House.)
The bill went from introduced — making it through two committee votes — to dead in just two weeks.
Almost all DFS and season-long operators accept players in Kentucky.
Kentucky court overturns seizure of gambling sites Cincinnati.com - Kentucky’s efforts to seize 132 internet gambling domain names is on hold after an appeals court ruled Friday that a trade association may represent the owners of the sites trying to fend off forfeiture proceedings.
The decision by the Kentucky Court of Appeals allows […]
Fantasy Sports Now Legal in Kansas Kansas State Governor Sam Brownback has signed a bill that will legalise fantasy sports gaming activities in the US state.
Having received heavy support from the public and government figures, Bill HB 2155 was passed in the state senate by a vote of 37-1.
Signed by Governor […]
Mississippi Passes Fantasy Sports Bill The Mississippi Legislature, struggling for ways to fund state government in the midst of sluggish revenue collections, should have at least a little help on the way.
On Wednesday, the 52-member Senate approved with six no votes and sent to Gov. Phil Bryant legislation regulating and […]