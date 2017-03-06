Kentucky Fantasy Sports Bill Fails

The daily fantasy sports industry apparently will not be getting the legal clarity and regulation it desires in the Bluegrass State, at least for now.

The bill there — H 414 — sought to establish a legal footing for paid-entry fantasy sports and regulation of companies offering them, like the biggest DFS operators, DraftKings and FanDuel.

The bill actually garnered a majority of votes in the House — with a 37-36 margin. However, the bill did not reach the 40-vote threshold required to advance to the state Senate. (A bill must be approved by two-fifths of the 100 members in the House.)

The bill went from introduced — making it through two committee votes — to dead in just two weeks.

Almost all DFS and season-long operators accept players in Kentucky.

