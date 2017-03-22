What a great day for slot players! We’re taking a look at the two new versions of the King Kong slot machine from Ainsworth: King Kong City and King Kong Skull Island!
This highly entertaining and interactive slot game is based on the 2005 King Kong movie, with the giant ape climbing buildings and smashing planes. Kong will beat his chest while helping players beat the game with special features, like the Re-Spin!
This slot machine is delivered on Ainsworth new A640 slot cabinet, and features a touchscreen LCD button deck with a throw back “bash button” which remains mechanical. It’s topped with a 40-inch high-definition LCD screen that brings a powerful feel to this slot game!
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Rumble Rumble Bison Slot Machine from Ainsworth We speak with Ainsworth about their Rumble Rumble Bison Slot Machine, which is an take off of their very popular player favorite Rumble Rumble Slot. Ainsworth says that the Rumble Rumble Bison Slot Machine "...highlights the brand-new Curved Reel series..." as a "Spin Symbol" on reel 5 […]
Beetlejuice Slot Machine from WMS Gaming See our review of the Beetlejuice Slot Machine from WMS Gaming! Great sights and sounds from the movie with superior interactive play!
Join the creepy, eccentric cast of Beetlejuice characters in an all-new strange and unusual slot experience. The 6x9 interface stretches across the […]
Simpsons Slot Machine from Scientific Games Scientific Games has unveiled The Simpsons Slot Machine, and it's everything you would expect! Spin the reels and follow Homer, Marge, Moe, Apu, and other Simpsons characters through a variety of scenes from the show!
The Simpsons Slot Machine is delivered on the Gamescape cabinet […]