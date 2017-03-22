What a great day for slot players! We’re taking a look at the two new versions of the King Kong slot machine from Ainsworth: King Kong City and King Kong Skull Island!

This highly entertaining and interactive slot game is based on the 2005 King Kong movie, with the giant ape climbing buildings and smashing planes. Kong will beat his chest while helping players beat the game with special features, like the Re-Spin!

This slot machine is delivered on Ainsworth new A640 slot cabinet, and features a touchscreen LCD button deck with a throw back “bash button” which remains mechanical. It’s topped with a 40-inch high-definition LCD screen that brings a powerful feel to this slot game!