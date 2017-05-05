Las Vegas Poker Rooms Continue to Close

Nevada poker revenue held steady in March, despite a meaningful decline in the total number of poker rooms and tables compared to 2016, according to Nevada gaming regulators.

While poker rooms in Nevada may be shrinking in number and size, they also appear to be becoming more efficient.

In March 2016, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported 71 total poker rooms and 655 poker tables in the state. This year, the number of poker rooms dipped to 66 (a seven-percent decline) with total tables falling even further, down to 596 (a nine percent drop).

Over a long timeframe, the decline becomes more pronounced. Nevada boasted more than 100 poker rooms and more than 900 total poker tables less than a decade ago.

That being said, statewide poker revenue was nearly identical year-over-year: $9,678,000 in March 2016 compared to $9,608,000 in March 2017. This represents a year-over-year decline of less than one percent.

Despite the decline, this should be considered a win when factoring in the decline in the number of rooms and total tables. The per table average in March 2016 was $14,775. In 2017, the per table average rose to $16,120.

