Las Vegas Welcomes Mary Jane

Sin City is going green in ways that have nothing to do with recycling.

Saturday marked a big moment for tourism, as Nevada became the fifth state to launch sales of legal, recreational marijuana. Residents and tourists alike flocked to now-open dispensaries both to purchase and to celebrate their new-found freedom, cheering as the doors opened. In Las Vegas fashion, many retailers held concerts, raffles or giveaways to draw in customers. Some even featured valet parking for the big event.

Nevada state Senator Tick Segerblom laid out the potential impact for Nevada tourism to the Las Vegas Sun: “Everything we know shows that millennials are very pro-marijuana, and that’s the new marketing push. This is a game-changer for Las Vegas and tourism here as far as I’m concerned…Amsterdam on steroids.”

