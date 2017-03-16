Life of Riches Online Slot from Microgaming

The Life of Riches Online Slot brings glitz and glamour to your online slot experience.
It comes with Free Spins, Wild and Scatter Symbols, and reels featuring yachts, sports cars, and private jets!
The Life of Riches Slot 5 x 3 reel, 30 line game that comes with a multiplier free spin feature where wins are doubled.
There is also a stacked wild within the free spins which gives an additional 2x multiplier!
Free Spins and Big Bonuses for Online Slots!
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Win Sum Dim Sum Online Slot from Microgaming Take Free Spins onWin Sum Dim Sum & More!
Get your fill of Chinese food on the reels of the Microgaming online slot Win Sum Dim Sum! This is a 5 Reel, 9 Line game with Free Spins, Wild and Scatter Symbols, and Expanding Wilds.
Microgaming says that the Win Sum Dim Sum Online Slot […]
Basketball Star Online Slot from Microgaming $500 Free Play on Basketball Starand Other Microgaming Slots! !
Slot fans who love sports theme games are in for a treat with Microgaming's all-star online slot Basketball Star!
This slot game features 5 reels and 243 paylines! It has free spins, wilds, scatters and rolling reels, […]
Playboy Online Slot from Microgaming You can try the Playboy Online Slot free for one hour when you follow our link to your choice of casinos!
The Playboy Australian style online slot from Microgaming is a 5 Reel, 243 Way Video Slot, with Scatter pays and Wild symbols.
The Playboy Slot comes with 5 Reels and 243 ways […]