Lock It Link Slot Machine from Scientific Games

We review two additions to the player favorite Lock It Link slot machines from Scientific Games: Lock It Link Night Life and Lock It Link Diamonds!

Scientific Games says that Lock It Link Night Life delivers extravagance and luxury. The slot game features 6 Free Spins and the Lock It Link Respins Feature with huge credit payouts!

Lock It Link Diamonds comes with 5 Reels and 243 ways to win. Designed for the ladies, men will also enjoy this dazzling slot machine!