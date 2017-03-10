Lottoland Launch World Millions: New Lottery Game with Big-Money Weekly Jackpot

Lottery games are extremely popular, being played the world over. However, for many, they can be quite inconvenient, due to requiring the purchase of physical tickets. They can also be fairly restrictive, being inaccessible to eager players outside of the country the draw is taking place.

Lottoland, a lotto betting company based in the UK, have changed this. They allow players to bet on lottery draws from some of the world’s biggest lottery providers, such as US Powerball and Euromillions – all without needing to buy a ticket directly from the lottery operator.

In essence, Lottoland is a lottery hub, where gamers can play lotteries from all over the world, and the firm has just added an exclusive, big jackpot lottery to their roster.

World Millions offers one of the biggest lottery jackpots in the world, clocking in at £150 million,

which is roughly $182.5 million. This prize pool is guaranteed each and every week, with two

big-money draws occurring each Thursday and Sunday. To put this into context, a single win on

the World Millions draw would match some of the biggest Euromillions wins, which is a lottery

game famed for its high jackpots

How does World Millions stack up against other lotteries?

To win in World Millions jackpot, in typical lottery fashion you must match an 8-digit number in

full. Outside of this jackpot opportunity, it is also possible to win smaller prizes by matching the

last sets of numbers from within the 8-digit number. For example, if you match the last digit, you

win the lowest prize value, if you match the last 2 digits, you win the next level of prize vale. The

levels of prize accumulate all the way up to matching 8 digits and claiming the jackpot.

Because of this gameplay mechanic, the odds of winning World Millions are healthier than many

other lottery games, with a 1 in 100,000,000 chance of winning the biggest prize on offer,

despite the game offering such a big prize fund. This is over double the chance of winning when

measured against Powerball, the most popular lottery in the US, with a 1 in 292,201,338 chance

to win.

The new game can only ever be won by one jackpot winner, which means winnings never have

to be divided up and the jackpots can remain at their high levels, which is a huge draw for

potential players.

The perfect solution for those looking for new lotteries

World Millions is a great choice if you’ve already played some of the top lotteries and are

looking for something new. With its simple prize structure, easy-to-understand game mechanics,

and regular, guaranteed jackpots, it’s one of the most attractive offerings around.

The fact that it can be played entirely online, without the need to purchase a ticket from a store,

is also a massive bonus, and also means it’s possible to set up a subscription to bet on your

preferred numbers – you never need to miss buying a ticket again.