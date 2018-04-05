Louisiana Considers ‘Serious expansion of gaming’

Betting on sports would become legal at gambling facilities throughout Louisiana – even at bars and restaurants – under legislation approved Tuesday by a Senate committee.

Senate Bill 266 would authorize gambling on sports at the Harrah’s New Orleans casino, the 15 floating casinos, the four racetrack casinos, the 200 video poker truck stop casinos and the more than 1,000 bars and restaurants with video poker machines. The legislation, approved by the Judiciary B Committee, now moves to the full Senate for consideration.

SB266 becomes the first measure this year to win approval before a legislative committee that would clearly expand gambling in the state. But the Judiciary B Committee put off for now a separate measure that would legalize gambling in Louisiana over the Internet.

Even if the Legislature approves SB266, two other developments must occur before people in Louisiana can legally bet on sports.

